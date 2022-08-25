Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina school systems are holding open houses Thursday just ahead of the 2022 fall semester.
Pitt County Schools, Martin County Schools, and Greene County Schools are all holding open houses. Here is their information:
- PCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: K-5 (4-6:30 p.m.); K-8th/6th-8th (5-7:30 p.m.); 9th-12th (6-8:30 p.m.)
- MCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: (6:30-7:30 p.m.)
- GCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: (2-7 p.m.)
