Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses

(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina school systems are holding open houses Thursday just ahead of the 2022 fall semester.

Pitt County Schools, Martin County Schools, and Greene County Schools are all holding open houses. Here is their information:

Pitt County Schools open house (919039361464473 | Pitt County Schools)

Martin County Schools Open House (Martin County Schools)

Greene County Schools Open House (Greene County Schools)

