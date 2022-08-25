Eastern Carolina school systems holding open houses

Back to school preparations in Greene County
Back to school preparations in Greene County(Justin Lundy/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WITN) - Several Eastern Carolina school systems are holding open houses Thursday just ahead of the 2022 fall semester.

Pitt County Schools, Martin County Schools, and Greene County Schools are all holding open houses. Here is their information:

  • PCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: K-5 (4-6:30 p.m.); K-8th/6th-8th (5-7:30 p.m.); 9th-12th (6-8:30 p.m.)
Pitt County Schools open house
Pitt County Schools open house(919039361464473 | Pitt County Schools)
  • MCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: (6:30-7:30 p.m.)
Martin County Schools Open House
Martin County Schools Open House(Martin County Schools)
  • GCS: Thursday, Aug. 25: (2-7 p.m.)
Greene County Schools Open House
Greene County Schools Open House(Greene County Schools)

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nutrien phosphate mine
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer conduct
Winterville police chief responds to complaint about officer’s conduct
The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting
Surf City police arrest man wanted in woman’s murder
Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

Latest News

North Carolina schools agency highlights literacy gains in early grades
ECSU Library
ECSU gets $172,000 in funding for campus library upgrades
ECU students respond to Biden’s debt relief plan
ECU students respond to Biden’s debt relief plan
Classroom
Plan aids North Carolina principals otherwise penalized for pay change