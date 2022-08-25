Eastern Carolina school districts prepare for first day of school
(WITN) - Eastern Carolina school systems are preparing for students to return to the classroom.
Greene Central High School Teacher of the Year Emily Lahr is looking forward to another exciting school year.
“I think that we’ve had a lot of obstacles in the past few years so it’s really nice to get back in the classroom and have a new set of students,” Lahr said.
One of those obstacles, of course, was the pandemic. It not only changed the way we live, but also the way we learn.
Although there are teacher shortages across the nation, Greene Central High School Principal Patrick Greene says the school district is fortunate to be one teacher away from being fully staffed.
Earth science teacher Collin Lee is new to the district.
He graduated from East Carolina University when the pandemic turned the world upside down. Still, amid trials and tribulations, his passion to teach never faded away.
“When COVID struck I was actually in my first semester at ECU so I went on spring break and never came back,” Lee said. “Until a couple of years ago when we started labs and stuff back there again. It’ll be great to interact with kids without masks this year from the beginning. Just kind of build that relationship without any boundaries.”
Several school districts, including Greene County Schools, held open houses Thursday just ahead of the 2022 fall semester.
