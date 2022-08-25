Deputies looking for man who broke into home in Craven County on Thursday

Craven County burglary suspect
Craven County burglary suspect(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in identifying a man who broke into a home on Thursday.

Craven County deputies released surveillance photos of the man who they say broke into the home on Hudnell Road in Ernul around 1:00 p.m.

The man was in a white vehicle.

Anyone who knows the man should call Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620.

