Controversial Onslow County school board member resigning

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial school board member in one Eastern Carolina county said he is resigning.

Eric Whitfield sent in his resignation letter the same day a report was due to the Onslow County School Board on whether he should be removed from office. It is effective at 11:59 p.m. on October 31st.

A month ago, a hearing officer listened to testimony in a special hearing on Whitfield’s removal. That recommendation by the hearing officer was supposed to be given to school board members by today.

Whitfield has had a contentious time on the school board.

Even before he was elected, Whitfield posted a racial slur on social media directed at the former head of the local NAACP. At the time, several people, including current school board members, called for him to drop out of the race.

He was convicted in April of cyberstalking and in February spent two days in jail after being held in contempt.

A judge found him guilty of cyberstalking school system employee Kelli Muse, who is also a member of the Craven County School Board.

The school board set up a process to possibly remove Whitfield from office. After they received the hearing officer’s recommendation, the board was going to publicly vote on whether he should be removed.

In an email sent this morning that started out saying “This is for real,” Whitfield thanked all parties involved for being fair throughout this process.

“This process, though painful, has given me an opportunity for useful self-reflection. A true friend can help us realize our flaws and give us the gift of an opportunity to correct ourselves accordingly. I consider you all to be my fellow Americans and now I see that you are all true friends. My campaign tactics, though inexpensive, did inflict a lot of pain on a lot of people. For that, I do regret my actions.”

Whitfield added that it has been an honor to serve, saying he planned to serve again someday “in the capacity that I believe will improve Onslow County government for generations to come.”

