Beaufort County to start spraying mosquito gathering spots

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Health Department plans to start spraying for mosquitos this weekend.

The health department says the spraying will be between dusk and dawn in areas of high mosquito populations. If there is rainy or windy weather, the scheduled spraying will be postponed.

WITN is told that if people are near beehives or newly-constructed fish ponds, they are urged to call Beaufort County Environmental Health to avoid those areas.

“Please remember that many mosquito problems are the result of breeding sites around the home. Spraying is not effective in controlling these mosquitoes,” the health department says.

People are advised to protect themselves against mosquito bites by:

Covering exposed skin by wearing long sleeves and long pants

Avoiding outdoor activity when mosquitoes are most active such as dusk and dawn

Avoiding areas with heavy mosquito activity

Using repellents on exposed skin – Always read and follow the label instructions

Inspecting window and door screens and repair any holes

The county also provided tips on how to eliminate breeding sites around the home:

Empty or throw away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles, toys, etc.

Change water in pet bowls, bird baths and flower pot saucers at least twice a week

Clean clogged rain gutters

Repair leaky outdoor faucets

Keep water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers

Store-bought “mosquito dunks”

For more information or if you have concerns about a mosquito problem in your area, please contact Beaufort County Public Health Department’s Environmental Health at (252) 946-6048 or visit here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.