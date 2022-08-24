Troopers still looking for driver that killed Williamston man nearly two years ago

BEAR GRASS, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers are still trying to find the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a Martin County man nearly two years ago.

Trooper William Brown said Brandon Hines was killed while walking along Bear Grass Road, about a half mile from Bear Grass, around 2:50 a.m. on August 30, 2020.

The 41-year-old Williamston man was found lying in the roadway by a passerby.

The Highway Patrol said evidence showed Hines was walking north on the road while the hit & run vehicle was heading south.

If you know anything about this crash you’re urged to call the Highway Patrol at 252-792-4101 or *HP.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.