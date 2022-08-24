Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville

Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex
Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County.

Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.

The suspect then used the stolen truck to take an enclosed trailer and a motorcycle at Liberty Point Apartments off of Piney Green Road. Several other motorcycles were stolen throughout the Jacksonville city limits.

Investigators say a black four-door sedan is also involved in the thefts. They are asking for help identifying the vehicle or for any information related to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, Det. D. Tollefsrud, or the Jacksonville Police Department at 910-455-4000, Det. J. Wenderoth or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273. Refer to OCA #2022009172 when calling.

