Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An advisory against swimming was posted Wednesday at an oceanside site in Dare County.

State recreational water officials say they found bacteria levels in the water at the public beach access at East Martin Street in Kill Devil Hills higher than the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s recreational water quality standards.

WITN is told that samples at the site show a running monthly average of 40 enterococci per 100 milliliters of water, higher than 35 per 100.

The North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries reminds people that the advisory is not a beach closing and it does not affect the entire Kill Devil Hills area. However, the swimming advisory is indeed for waters within 200 feet of the sign, which reads:

State officials say they will continue to test the site and will remove the sign and let the public know when the bacteria levels decrease to levels below the standards.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

