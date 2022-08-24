State COVID-19 cases down for 4th week in a row

North Carolina COVID-19 cases
North Carolina COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - COVID-19 cases in North Carolina have dropped for the fourth week in a row.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, 21,567 cases of the virus were reported for the week ending on Aug. 20th. That is down from 26,840 the week before, and marks the fourth straight week that cases of the virus have dropped.

The number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater is down, with 20.4 million detected for the week ending on Aug. 17th, compared to 28.2 million the week before.

Emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms are also down, with 5.8% of those visits being for COVID-like symptoms for the week ending on Aug. 20th, compared with 6.6% the week before. Hospitalizations are also down from 1,317 last week to 1,259 this week.

