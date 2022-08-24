Rocky Mount gang leader gets more than 27 years in prison

(WCAX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount gang leader has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell cocaine, crack, and other controlled substances.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Brandon Mabry pled guilty on Jan. 23rd, 2020.

Federal prosecutors say that according to evidence, Mabry ran a drug distribution operation out of a house at 120 Lisa Court in Rocky Mount. Officers made more than a dozen controlled buys of drugs from Mabry and his co-conspirators between November 2015 and April 2018.

WITN is told that on April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at the home and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock, and ammo. Prosecutors say Mabry was identified as a high-ranking member of the “G-Shine” set of the United Blood Nation gang.

More information on this case can be found here.

