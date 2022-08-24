Plan aids North Carolina principals otherwise penalized for pay change

Classroom
Classroom(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s schools chief has unveiled a plan that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said Wednesday the idea is to spend $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on ensuring about 360 principals avoid a reduction in their portion of pay based on student achievement.

The State Board of Education will consider the plan next week.

Truitt’s agency says a state budget provision altering what student data is examined would otherwise lead to pay cuts as high as $18,000.

