Plan aids North Carolina principals otherwise penalized for pay change

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina’s schools chief has unveiled a plan that would prevent some public school principals from facing pay cuts in 2023 due to an alteration in how performance-based compensation is calculated.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said Wednesday the idea is to spend $4.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds on ensuring about 360 principals avoid a reduction in their portion of pay based on student achievement.

The State Board of Education will consider the plan next week.

Truitt’s agency says a state budget provision altering what student data is examined would otherwise lead to pay cuts as high as $18,000.

