Pet of the Week: Olive

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pet of the Week for August 24 is Olive.

Olive is unlike most dogs, she has personality expressed through her voice and facial expressions.

She is almost one year old and is a Retriever/Shephard mix.

Olive has been in a foster home for a few months and has learned to love other dogs and cats too.

It may be surprising, but she loves cats so much she even snuggles them at her temporary home.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina said she is a talker. She grumbles and makes yodeling noises when people tell her something she disagrees with.

If you’re interested in adopting visit the society’s website.

