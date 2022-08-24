Pet of the Week: Olive

Pet of the Week: Olive
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pet of the Week for August 24 is Olive.

Olive is unlike most dogs, she has personality expressed through her voice and facial expressions.

She is almost one year old and is a Retriever/Shephard mix.

Olive has been in a foster home for a few months and has learned to love other dogs and cats too.

It may be surprising, but she loves cats so much she even snuggles them at her temporary home.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina said she is a talker. She grumbles and makes yodeling noises when people tell her something she disagrees with.

If you’re interested in adopting visit the society’s website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
One man was wearing a Marine sweatshirt while the other has on a Chicago Cubs tee shirt.
Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism in Havelock
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting

Latest News

School supplies giveaway
Martin County school to give out free school supplies
These two dogs were rescued along with a 29-year-old man Tuesday morning.
Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home
Pet of the Week: Olive
Pet of the Week: Olive
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022