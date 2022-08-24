Martin County school to give out free school supplies

School supplies giveaway
School supplies giveaway(South Creek Middle School)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina middle school is giving away free school supplies to students in need Wednesday.

South Creek Middle School is organizing the event which will take place at the Oak City Town Commons.

The giveaway which starts at noon comes as inflation reaches new heights ahead of the upcoming school year.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
One man was wearing a Marine sweatshirt while the other has on a Chicago Cubs tee shirt.
Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism in Havelock
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting

Latest News

These two dogs were rescued along with a 29-year-old man Tuesday morning.
Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home
Pet of the Week: Olive
Pet of the Week: Olive
Pet of the Week: Olive
Pet of the Week: Olive
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022