Man jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been jailed in Edgecombe County on drug charges.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Laumarous Moore has been charged with two counts of selling and delivering cocaine, two counts of possession with the intent to sell and deliver cocaine, two counts of maintaining a dwelling for storing and selling cocaine, and two counts of selling a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school/park/daycare.

Deputies say on Monday, they began searching for Moore as he was the subject of a drug investigation in the county for the past several months. Deputies learned he had moved to the Nash County side of Rocky Mount and with the help of Rocky Mount police, found him at a home on New Street.

Moore was jailed on a $50,000 secured bond in Edgecombe County.

