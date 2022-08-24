Landlord charged with stealing guns & valuables of murdered Wake Co. deputy

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The landlord of murdered Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has been charged with the theft of guns and other valuables from Byrd’s home days after his death.

Court documents show that 59-year-old Andrew Culbreth was charged with felony breaking and entering and five counts of larceny of a firearm. He was arrested on Tuesday for the theft that happened on Aug. 16, according to warrants.

According to the arrest records, Culbreth, who told WRAL News he was Byrd’s landlord and that he lived in the home with Byrd, stole mountain bikes and firearms belonging to Byrd. The items totaled at least $10,000.

Other items included a tactical case and gear, a Remington shotgun, and a pistol.

Culbreth was released from the Wake County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond. He is due in court on Sept. 8.

Byrd, 48, was found shot to death around 1 a.m. on Aug. 12 about two hours after investigators believe he was killed.

According to a Wake County Sheriff’s Office incident report, someone said Byrd’s home was burglarized without forced entry three days after his murder.

The report claimed a white 2019 Toyota Tacoma valued at $30,000 and a 2020 Flyer camping trailer valued at $20,000 were stolen from Byrd’s Raleigh home, but Culbreth said Byrd’s family members took possession of the items.

WRAL News spoke with Culbreth earlier this month, when he identified himself as the landlord of Byrd’s home and said the report of stolen property was a misunderstanding.

Two brothers, Arturo and Alder Marin-Sotelo, have been indicted for Byrd’s murder. The brothers face life in prison or the death penalty.

