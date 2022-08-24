Greenville police still working to notify victim’s family in deadly shooting

1 dead after deadly shooting in Greenville
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police said they are still working on trying to notify the family of a man who was shot dead Tuesday in a barrage of gunfire while in a vehicle.

The shooting happened late Tuesday morning in front of a home at the intersection of Joel Drive and Lee Court.

A police department spokeswoman said the man was found dead inside a vehicle.

Seven bullets hit the windshield of the SUV, while crime scene technicians marked two dozen locations on the ground near that vehicle.

There are multiple gunshots in this SUV.
A witness tells WITN that he saw the SUV rolling back into the yard after hearing the gunfire.

Police say they continue to search for the gunman and ask anyone with information on the deadly shooting to give them a call.

This marks the second shooting in the city in the past three days. Police said they do not believe Tuesday’s shooting is connected to Sunday’s wounding of a man at the Copper Beech apartment complex.

