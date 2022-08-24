Feds mum on investigation at Aurora phosphate mine

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - Federal officials are not saying much about an investigation at the phosphate mine in Aurora.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration would only confirm that there is an ongoing investigation at the Nutrien mine “and there is no other information that we can share”, that according to a U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson.

WITN has also reached out to the company’s corporate communications department this morning about a possible accident at its Aurora Phosphate location, but so far the company has not responded back.

Nutrien has owned the mine since 2018 when its former owner, PotashCorp, merged with Agrium to form the new company.

