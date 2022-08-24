Eastern Carolina congressmen respond to federal student debt relief plan

U.S. Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01) / U.S. Republican Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03)
U.S. Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01) / U.S. Republican Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03)(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina congressmen are responding to President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan.

Biden’s long-awaited plan will provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.

U.S. Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01) made the following statement:

U.S. Republican Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03) also shared his thoughts on Biden’s plan.

Butterfield has represented the 1st Congressional District for nearly two decades. He is not running for reelection, and has endorsed state Sen. Don Davis to replace him in Congress at the start of 2023.

Murphy has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2019. From 2015-2019, he was a representative in the North Carolina General Assembly.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was inside this SUV.
Greenville police investigate late morning deadly shooting
One man was wearing a Marine sweatshirt while the other has on a Chicago Cubs tee shirt.
Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism in Havelock
Attorney General Josh Stein (Source: WECT)
N.C. Attorney General facing possible indictment after grand jury action
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
Carnie Hedgepeth wakes up from coma and is surrounded by loved ones
‘We give God all the praise’: Beaufort Co. emergency services director recovers after waking up from coma

Latest News

This is a generic photo of water
Swimming advisory issued for Dare County oceanside site
Investigation
Aurora phosphate mine shut down after Monday accident
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes speaks at press conference detailing the drug arrests made...
Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 57 drug arrests in 3 months
Truck and Trailer stolen from Jacksonville apartment complex
Stolen automobiles in Jacksonville