Eastern Carolina congressmen respond to federal student debt relief plan

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina congressmen are responding to President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan.

Biden’s long-awaited plan will provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.

U.S. Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01) made the following statement:

“I commend President Biden for delivering on a promise to bring financial relief to those suffering from the nearly $2 trillion student loan debt crisis. For many who have long postponed buying their first home, opening a small business, or even starting a family because of their student debt, today’s announcement will make a profound difference and help unleash the economic potential of thousands of student borrowers in North Carolina and millions across the country. Guided by President Biden’s commitment to justice and equity, Democrats have led the charge to support students through the hardships of the pandemic and to open the gates of higher education for those who have long been left behind. By providing student loan debt relief, President Biden will transform the lives of millions of workers and families across this country and help reduce the racial wealth gap.”

U.S. Republican Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03) also shared his thoughts on Biden’s plan.

“The Biden Administration’s decision to further extend the student loan payment pause and forgive mass student loan debt is an affront to the families and students who have skimped and saved to responsibly pay off their debts. “I truly empathize with the burden of student loans, but a contract is a contract. What lesson are we teaching our youth here? That their signature means nothing? President Biden’s executive actions have already cost taxpayers over $530 billion dollars, and this decision will saddle hardworking taxpayers with more than $300 billion in additional handouts to wealthy individuals. Instead of irresponsibly shifting costs onto everyday Americans, we should go after the root causes of higher education costs. Once again, the administration is tone-deaf to priorities of our nation.”

Butterfield has represented the 1st Congressional District for nearly two decades. He is not running for reelection, and has endorsed state Sen. Don Davis to replace him in Congress at the start of 2023.

Murphy has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2019. From 2015-2019, he was a representative in the North Carolina General Assembly.

