Eastern Carolina congressmen respond to federal student debt relief plan
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina congressmen are responding to President Biden’s student loan debt relief plan.
Biden’s long-awaited plan will provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need — along with new measures to lower the burden of repayment for their remaining federal student debt.
U.S. Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield (NC-01) made the following statement:
U.S. Republican Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03) also shared his thoughts on Biden’s plan.
Butterfield has represented the 1st Congressional District for nearly two decades. He is not running for reelection, and has endorsed state Sen. Don Davis to replace him in Congress at the start of 2023.
Murphy has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2019. From 2015-2019, he was a representative in the North Carolina General Assembly.
