Craven County Sheriff’s Office announces 57 drug arrests in 3 months

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes speaks at press conference detailing the drug arrests made...
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes speaks at press conference detailing the drug arrests made this quarter(Deric Rush/WITN)
By WITN Web Team and Deric Rush
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested 57 people between May and July of this year on charges ranging from drug trafficking to possession of a stolen firearm.

The sheriff’s office announced at its Wednesday morning press conference that it has also seized more than $470,000 worth of drugs, equaling more than 24,000 dosage units of heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, meth, and schedule VI drugs.

Sheriff Chip Hughes says this is an improvement from the first quarter of this year, where more drugs were seized and more arrests needed to be made.

Hughes added that recovery treatment efforts have also improved. He says the sheriff’s office has partnered with several faith-based and community rehabilitation organizations throughout Craven and Carteret counties, which has lowered the threat of repeat offenders.

“Where we take a very hard, aggressive stance on those that bring this poison and distribute it into our county, we also take a very hard stance on getting those folks that want help, the help they need,” Hughes said.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 22 guns were also seized in this quarter’s investigation.

People can call the sheriff’s office at (252) 636-6620 to learn about the resources available for battling addiction.

