Boy, 5, dies after shooting self in eye with unsecured gun

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Police say a 5-year-old boy and his sibling were playing with an unsecured gun they found at a Detroit home when it went off, killing him.

According to police, a pair of siblings, ages 5 and 6, were left in the care of their uncle Monday. The uncle was reportedly downstairs in the basement playing video games when the children found a gun, it went off and the 5-year-old was shot in the eye.

“The 6-year-old told the uncle, ‘My brother is dying. We need help,’” said Deputy Chief Deshaune Sims with the Detroit Police Department.

A neighbor took the injured child to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the boy’s uncle is not cooperating and is currently in police custody.

“Right now, we’re trying to locate a weapon. We have not been able to recover a weapon at this time,” Sims said.

The 6-year-old sibling has reportedly been removed from the home. It’s not clear if they were removed by police or Child Protective Services.

Police are also pleading with gun owners to secure their weapons.

“Unfortunately, we’re here again. We have been at many of these scenes, and the message is if you have a weapon, put it up, lock it, keep it away from the children. Unfortunately, parents and caregivers are not taking heed to that message,” Sims said.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy is pushing for laws that will criminally charge parents for not properly storing weapons, but it’s still in the legislature.

Meanwhile, police say they will be handing out free gun locks in Detroit neighborhoods.

“Hopefully, one person will take heed and keep weapons out of areas where children can access them easily,” Sims said.

Last year, 67 children in the city were shot.

