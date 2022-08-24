Better Business Bureau offers free headshots, support to professionals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The way that many workdays look has changed a lot over the past few years. In fact, the amount of new businesses created this year bests last year by 23%, according to the United States Census Bureau.

However, starting your own business isn’t easy. That’s where the Better Business Bureau comes in.

“Small business has always driven America, but we’ve seen it now more than ever, especially coming out of the pandemic,” BBB Communications Director Alyssa Parker said.

That trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down. There is a craving for independence from corporate America, motivating nearly 5.4 million new businesses to register in 2021, based on numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Starting a business, of course, comes with its challenges, something the BBB tries to help self-starters navigate.

“Entrepreneurship is something that is booming, and a lot of people just don’t know that there’s resources out there, and the BBB, we want to be able to offer that to them so that they can get started in their careers,” Parker explained.

Wednesday, they offered free headshots and a place for young and old professionals alike to mingle in uptown Greenville.

“It’s a great opportunity to work with each other and really get out in the community and just as a whole, give back to the place we live,” Cenedra Dillard, a young professional who works for the City of Greenville, said.

For Haron Beatty, the owner of Beatty’s Plumbing Company LLC in New Bern and a member of the BBB Board of Directors, the need for businesses to work together is clear.

“It’s very difficult for small businesses to get in those same doors as those larger businesses, but when we have a group of small businesses collaborating, it is an excellent thing because we’re more able to communicate with each other,” Beatty said.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau also shows that the number of “young establishments” in 2021 is the most there’s ever been in a single year in the U.S. in more than 15 years.

