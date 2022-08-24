Annual Winterville Watermelon Festival returns on Thursday

Winterville Watermelon Festival
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off on Thursday.

The legendary festival is a four-day event that kicks off Thursday and features activities the whole family can enjoy. This includes live music, a parade, and amusement rides.

In addition, visitors can check out the flea market and commercial vendors set up through the festival grounds. Food vendors serve both watermelon treats and classic fair food such as funnel cakes, turkey legs, and corn dogs.

You can hear local and nationally known music acts throughout the event. For three consecutive evenings, beginning at 6 p.m., the festival will feature concerts nightly.

Organizers spoke with WITN about their preparations before opening day.

“Look at this weather. We are so blessed. Charlie Ironmonger chased away all the rain chances I think, so we’re very excited and tomorrow night is our opening night so please come out and see us,” Heather Jackson, festival chairman said. “You can see the rides and we’re getting the grass mowed and it’s going to be a great time.”

The Winterville Watermelon Festival will take place on the athletic fields in Winterville. For a full schedule of festival events, click here.

