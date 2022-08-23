‘We try to be a bright light’: Organization helps spread hope for child cancer patients

Teens wear "Auburn's Army" wristbands in support of Auburn Banks
Teens wear "Auburn's Army" wristbands in support of Auburn Banks(Ashlyn Woodard Peters)
By Deric Rush and WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - September, which is just around the corner, is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Organizations in Eastern Carolina are getting a head start on going gold for the cause.

Gold is the color for the awareness month, and Greenville cancer outreach organization Riley’s Army is working hard to spread awareness and connect with families dealing with situations they could have never imagined.

“Personally, it’s easier to go through something with a positive outlook than a negative,” Auburn Banks says.

Banks has been in therapy for six months after being diagnosed with brain cancer. The New Bern child and her mom say the road to recovery has not been easy.

“We started her radiation treatment in January, and five days a week for six weeks, we drove to Chapel Hill,” Amanda Banks, Auburn Banks’ mother says. “You just didn’t have time to think.”

Auburn Banks says the disease has made her weaker and caused her to miss almost half of her freshman year of school.

Amanda Banks explained that she and her husband had to take time off from work for their daughter’s treatment.

Navigating challenges like that is why Riley’s Army exists.

“Almost always when a child is diagnosed with cancer, one of the parents has to stop working in order to be available for treatments,” Executive Director Lynn Pischke says. “Treatments can last years. If you imagine your household income being cut in half for two years, what are you gonna do?”

From gas cards to rent, Riley’s Army has helped provide resources to more than 400 families like the Banks’ for the last 14 years.

Pischke says that seeing the fight from patients shows why raising awareness for others is so important.

“We really try to be a bright light for these families in their darkest time,” Pischke says.

Those bright lights come in the form of gold bows that can be bought to help continue the Riley’s Army mission.

“When I saw Riley’s Army does the Gold Bow Campaign and they were looking for neighborhood captains, I said ‘well how about a county captain? Let’s move it to Craven County and help raise awareness for childhood cancer,” Amanda Banks says.

Auburn Banks says she will continue taking an at-home form of chemotherapy and says her doctors have seen progress. Her tumor has been stable for several weeks now.

Riley’s Army says you can buy its gold bows for $10 and be a part of the Gold Bow Campaign for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The outreach organization says it is also selling tickets for its first Glow for Gold Gala, a way to say thank you for donations and sponsors. Tickets can be bought here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
The monument was pushed down Sunday evening.
SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
One man was wearing a Marine sweatshirt while the other has on a Chicago Cubs tee shirt.
Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism in Havelock
Virginia Pollock & Justin Strader
Man charged with stealing 10 guns & jewelry; woman wanted for same crimes

Latest News

Carnie Hedgepeth wakes up from coma and is surrounded by loved ones
‘We give God all the praise’: Beaufort Co. emergency services director recovers after waking up from coma
Canned goods in the hospital's food pantry
‘Be a giver’: Hospital starts food pantry for patients in need
Scientists find way to destroy PFAS chemicals
Parker Byrd with loved ones
‘We thank you all’: Parker Byrd’s mom shares update on son’s condition