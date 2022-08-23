UNC names Maye starting quarterback

Tar Heels open Saturday against Florida A&M
Drake Maye, a student-athlete and quarterback for the Myers Park High School football team,...
Drake Maye, a student-athlete and quarterback for the Myers Park High School football team, signed his national letter of intent to play football for UNC-Chapel Hill Wednesday.(Myers Park High School)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina coach Mack Brown says Drake Maye will start at quarterback when the Tar Heels open the season Saturday against Florida A&M.

Maye is a redshirt freshman who had been competing with third-year sophomore Jacolby Criswell to get the first shot at replacing quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell was the Tar Heels’ starter the past three seasons but is now in the NFL. Brown said there wasn’t much separation between Maye and Criswell.

He added that Criswell will get opportunities if the offense is not moving the ball.

This will be the Tar Heels’ earliest start to the season since facing Oklahoma on Aug. 25, 2001.

