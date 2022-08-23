Two brothers indicted for murder of Wake County deputy

Alder Marin-Sotelo | Arturo Marin-Sotelo
Alder Marin-Sotelo | Arturo Marin-Sotelo(Wake County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two brothers have been indicted for the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd.

Arturo Marin-Sotelo faced a judge in Wake County last week, and now has been indicted, along with his brother Alder, on first-degree murder charges.

The brothers were taken into custody in Burke County last week for questioning in the killing of Byrd.

The 48-year-old deputy was found dead around 1:00 a.m. last Friday in the southeastern part of Wake County. Officials believe the deputy had been shot several hours earlier.

A funeral was held for Byrd last Friday at Providence Baptist Church in Raleigh.

Alder Marin-Sotelo is being held in Forsyth County on a federal retainer before he is transferred to Wake County.

