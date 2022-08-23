Three arrested in Scotland Neck shooting that wounded one

(WAFB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WITN) - Police say three people have been arrested after a shooting wounded one person in Scotland Neck on Monday.

The Scotland Neck Police Department says officers, along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating after they heard shots fired at about 3 p.m. Shortly after, officers heard another shooting on E. 8th and Chestnut streets. It was there that they found a gunshot victim.

Police say officers found one person in a nearby wooded area and along with K9 officers, then arrested three people at a nearby traffic stop. No names were given of the suspects or the victim.

WITN is told that both the police department and the sheriff’s office are actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at (252) 826-4112.

