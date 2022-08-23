Sports Spotlight: Greenville U15 Babe Ruth baseball team earns city’s first World Series title for their division

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In a baseball city like Greenville, achieving something never done before takes some doing. The history of greatness on the diamond is rich.

Greenville’s U15 Babe Ruth all-stars did earn a baseball first this weekend.

We feature the World Series champions in this week’s Pepsi Sports Spotlight.

“There wasn’t much that went wrong really,” says Christian Lopresti, “Everything went how we wanted it to.”

Pitt County Greenville U15 Babe Ruth All-Stars won the World Series Championship this weekend in dominant fashion.

“We got assigned Babe Ruth hats but chose to wear Greenville hats,” says manager Gene Briggs, “Just seeing that on the big screen. Seeing us win it not only for these guys in this, but winning it for the city of Greenville, that was awesome.”

They only allowed 11 runs, in six games, and seven of those came in the championship.

“It was pretty solid. I called all the games,” says Demarcus McCray, “I felt confident in all my pitchers. I knew I had a great defense behind me.”

But it wasn’t pitching that was so staggering.

“You know one got a hit, then another,” says Joseph May, “Just staying up in the dugout. It was good pitching but we just really hit good, we were on.”

The Greenville team scored an average of 11 runs per game.

“Just momentum,” says Demarcus, “We kept our heads into the game, cheering on our teammates.”

“We run ruled everybody that tournament except for the championship game,” says Lopresti.

A week of memories which included a game played after midnight.

“A series of weather delays our second day of pool play started at midnight,” says Briggs.

“Never played that late before,” says Lopresti, “2-230 am, get up, and play at 2 pm the next day.”

..A championship rally...

“We were up 7-1. We kind of went in cruise control and we kind of lost it,” says Briggs, “We had one bad inning, they came back and tied it.”

“It was the bottom of the 6th, the breakthrough inning we had, it gave us those insurance runs,” says Lopresti, “The offense was really going there.”

...and the first U15 Babe Ruth World Series title...

“Just proud of these guys,” says Briggs, “Honor to coach them.”

..,in Greenville baseball history.

“The adrenaline was high,” says McCray, “It was amazing. Felt great.”

“Once in a lifetime opportunity,” says May, “It’s just really something to get to experience that. Great that I get to do it with those guys you know.”

