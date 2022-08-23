Police: Winston-Salem man set mom on fire, charged with murder

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - A North Carolina man is charged with murder after police say he poured gasoline on his mother and set her on fire.

News outlets report that Winston-Salem police said patrol officers responded to reports of someone being set on fire on Lyons Street on Monday morning.

Police say officers found 72-year-old Joanna Parker in flames on her porch and they were able to put out the fire. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police say investigators determined that James Parker got upset with his mother, so he poured gasoline on her and set her on fire.

James Parker was charged with murder and was held without bond. Court records don’t list an attorney for Parker.

