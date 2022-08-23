Pitt County Commissioners discuss recreational expansion

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Residents gathered on Monday for the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting, and it was community schools and recreation that headlined the evening.

Members discussed the lack of facilities within Pitt County and proposed a plan to potentially build new recreational centers.

Pitt County recreation projects coordinator, Alice Keene says it’s hard for people to prioritize their health without safety at the forefront.

“This is very much needed and again it’s about health wellness,” Keene said. “It’s all from zero to two, three months old to our oldest senior games participate was 101 years old. If we want there to be more physical activity, we’ve got to give them good safe places to be physically active.”

A recreation program was founded in 1977 with the goal of providing recreation services to small towns by making schools gyms, and playground areas open to the public 24/7.

However, Pitt County Schools haven’t been available over the years due to increased usage.

Keene says building a site on the northern and southern sides of town will help.

“We believe it’s important to have places that are realistically close to people so that they can get there without too many miles or too much time,” Keene said. “The closer we can have facilities to our population the likelihood of them using it is far better.”

County Engineer Tim Corley proposed two new gyms to be built in Pitt County.

He says he hopes the idea will spark more conversation in recreation services overall.

“We hope that this is a kick start for the recreation department and for Pitt County,” Corley said. “That this will be two large building facilities that will start the talk about county-wide recreation.”

The board voted to continue to explore the idea.

