Parker Byrd seeing improvement after starting physical therapy

Parker Byrd underwent after his ninth surgery
Parker Byrd underwent after his ninth surgery(Courtesy Mitzi Byrd/Facebook with permission)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of Parker Byrd, who was injured in a boating accident in July, says her son started physical therapy Monday.

Mitzi Byrd said the doctor was able to close 90% of his lower leg Tuesday after his 15th surgery.

“It’s nothing short of a miracle that he still has his knee. We praise God continuously for restoring blood flow to the bone below his knee,” Mitzi Byrd said.

She added that her son’s upper right leg is also closing well and the doctor thinks it could eventually close on its own, “but he will probably go ahead and do a skin graft next week on it to move things along.”

According to Mitzi Byrd, his physical therapy has already contributed immensely to saving his knee.

She says his next surgery is Friday, which will be his 16th.

