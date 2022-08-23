Morehead City firefighters rescue victim, two dogs from burning home

Firefighters say a victim and two dogs were trapped inside the home.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A fire victim and two dogs were rescued this morning from a burning home on the Crystal Coast.

Morehead City firefighters were called to the home on Banks Street shortly after 8:00 a.m. and found two people outside the home that was on fire. They learned that one person and two dogs were still trapped inside. Firefighters went inside and rescued all three.

The victim was taken to Carteret Health Care where they are in stable condition. The fire department says a second occupant of the home was also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The fire was under control within 20 minutes and firefighters remain on the scene investigating how the blaze began.

