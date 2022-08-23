Massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching woman at spa, police say

Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy...
Lisa Daubenhauser is charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license.(Shelton Police Department)
By Evan Sobol and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A massage therapist without a license is accused of inappropriately touching a female client, according to police in Connecticut.

Police say Lisa Daubenhauser, 46, also made lewd comments toward the woman at the spa.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that Daubenhauser did not have a license to practice massage therapy,” Shelton police said.

Daubenhauser was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and practicing massage therapy without a license. She is due in superior court on Aug. 24.

