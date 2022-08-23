Massachusetts 8th grader written up for wearing hijab to school

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the...
A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”(Aya Zeabi via CNN Newsource)
By WCVB staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, Mass. (WCVB) – An eighth grader in Massachusetts was told she was violating uniform when she wore her hijab to school.

When the girl showed up for the first day of classes at Mystic Valley Regional Charter School last week, she was written up for violating the dress code.

A photo of the school uniform compliance form shows the teacher also misspelled hijab – the headscarf worn by Muslim women – as “jihab.”

The school admitted the “handling of the situation came across as insensitive” and explained that students can wear religious attire as long as they have a letter from a member of their clergy about it.

The school in Malden, Massachusetts is located about 10 miles north of Boston.

Copyright 2022 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
The monument was pushed down Sunday evening.
SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
One man was wearing a Marine sweatshirt while the other has on a Chicago Cubs tee shirt.
Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism in Havelock
Virginia Pollock & Justin Strader
Man charged with stealing 10 guns & jewelry; woman wanted for same crimes

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office shows Oklahoma County...
Police: Suspect in Oklahoma deputy shooting planned to kill
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday
A screen grab taken from body camera video shows Rayshard Brooks, right, as he speaks with...
Officers won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Patricia "Trish" Devaney Westerlind becomes emotional as she testifies during the penalty phase...
Testimony: Florida school shooter was intellectually slow
FILE - New developments, including stepped-up public messaging campaigns by both Tehran and...
US, Iran inch closer to nuke deal but high hurdles remain