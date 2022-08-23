Hurricanes sign veteran Stastny

Fills void left by recent signee Max Pacioretty who is out several months
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes(Carolina Hurricanes)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The Carolina Hurricanes have signed veteran forward Paul Stastny to a $1.5 million contract for next season.

Stastny’s addition could fill a void with winger Max Pacioretty expected to miss several months after surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

The Hurricanes are trying to improve their scoring after averaging fewer than three goals a game in the playoffs this past season.

Stastny scored 21 in 71 games with Winnipeg last season and has 310 in the regular season and playoffs since breaking into the NHL.

The 36-year-old also gives Carolina some depth down the middle after losing Vincent Trocheck in free agency.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
The monument was pushed down Sunday evening.
SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
One man was wearing a Marine sweatshirt while the other has on a Chicago Cubs tee shirt.
Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism in Havelock
Virginia Pollock & Justin Strader
Man charged with stealing 10 guns & jewelry; woman wanted for same crimes

Latest News

Drake Maye, a student-athlete and quarterback for the Myers Park High School football team,...
UNC names Maye starting quarterback
ECU offense is finding itself. Feeling good coming out of camp.
ECU football offense coming together, new pieces show their toughness
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) directs his team during the first half an NFL...
Panthers officially name Baker Mayfield starting quarterback as regular season nears
ECU football wraps up fall preseason camp, players talk football, team and music on media day
ECU football wraps up fall preseason camp, players talk football, team and music on media day