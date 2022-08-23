Goldsboro police searching for people who broke into business and attempted to crack safe

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police are searching for the people who broke into a business and tried to cut through a safe Friday.

Officials went out to the alarm call around 4:30 a.m. Saturday morning to the Longhorn Business Center at 1716 Highway 117 S.

When officers got there they saw that the suspects cut through the steel door, went into the business, and tried to cut through a safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

