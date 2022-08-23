Former Greenville police chief named CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Coastal Plain

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The former Greenville police chief is taking on a new role as the CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain (BGCCP).

Tuesday, the Board of Directors unanimously named Mark Holtzman as the next Chief Executive Officer effective October 1, 2022.

Holtzman announced his retirement from the force on June 1 after seven years on the job. He took over as Chief of Police in Greenville in September of 2015 following 26 years with the Police Department in Hagerstown, Maryland.

“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to continue to work and serve the community both here in Pitt County and across the eastern North Carolina area that we have called home now for the past several years.,” said Holtzman. “Transitioning from public safety into this new role of serving the community through the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain seems like a natural progression of a lifelong professional career in public service. I look forward to contributing my energy and talents toward an organization whose mission exemplifies what it means to live, work, and serve with purpose.”

Mark holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, a master’s degree in Public Administration and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. His most recent leadership responsibilities included the management of more than 250 officers and civilian staff in a nationally accredited (CALEA) police department.

