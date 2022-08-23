Former Cape Hatteras ranger gets medal for saving father & son from rip current

Silver Lifesaving Medal recipient Valerie Streiff stands next to U.S. Coast Guard Sector N.C....
Silver Lifesaving Medal recipient Valerie Streiff stands next to U.S. Coast Guard Sector N.C. Commander Matt Baer.(National Park Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WITN) - A former Cape Hatteras National Seashore employee has been given a lifesaving medal for saving a father and son from a rip current in the fall of 2020.

The National Park Service says Valerie Streiff, a former law enforcement ranger, was given the U.S. Coast Guard’s Lifesaving Medal at an event Tuesday morning.

WITN learned that on the afternoon of Oct. 18, 2020, a father and his ten-year-old son were swept out to sea by a rip current while swimming near Oregon Inlet. Streiff was patrolling the beach in her National Park Service vehicle and heard their screams.

The award citation said that Streiff saw them, stopped her vehicle, and immediately put on a life jacket and swam into the sea, taking a float cushion with her. She swam about 60 yards to reach the father and son and gave them the float cushion to keep their heads above water.

With no other help around, Streiff realized she had to pull the tired father and son to shore, and she used her past lifeguarding experience to do so. After swimming for about 30 minutes, all three safely got to the beach in stable condition, according to the citation.

WITN is told that William Butler, the father who Streiff saved, thanked her before she was presented with the medal Tuesday.

