Emergency officials urge safety ahead of peak hurricane season

N.C. (WITN) - The peak of hurricane season is just weeks away and emergency response officials continue to encourage safety.

Eastern Carolina is no stranger to devastating hurricanes. Hurricane Florence in September of 2018 is just one example.

There have been no hurricanes in our region so far this season, but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration still predicts an above-average Atlantic hurricane season.

Emergency response officials like Stanley Kite with Craven County Emergency Services are reminding people of the importance of stocking up their preparedness kits ahead of time.

“Bottled water and non-perishable food items. Your personal medications that you have, make sure you have a few extras,” Kite urges. “Don’t sit there with the attitude of ‘well if I need help, I’ll call someone because those resources are going to be very limited. You can’t wait until the named storm occurs to start that process.”

Officials say you should store copies of important insurance and property documents in water-resistant containers in the event of property damages during a hurricane.

