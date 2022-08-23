Elderly Washington woman dies in Sunday morning fire

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters believe an electrical problem caused a fire that killed an elderly Washington woman Sunday morning.

Interim Fire Chief R.M. Flowers said they got the call to the home on Slatestone Drive around 9:20 a.m.

He said they believe Vickie Jones died from smoke inhalation. The 79-year-old woman, who lived in the home by herself, was found in her bedroom.

The chief said an air conditioner was discovered plugged into the wall outlet in an adjacent room where the fire began.

He said a neighbor saw flames at the house and kicked in the front door but was overcome by the smoke and fire and couldn’t rescue Jones.

The fire department arrived four minutes after the call and the blaze was contained to just that one room, the chief said.

Family members say Jones’ funeral will be on Thursday in Washington.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.