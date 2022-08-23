ECU football opens in season portion of practice

By Eric Gullickson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The college football regular season starts on Saturday with zero week. The East Carolina football team plays its first game a week from Saturday. The Pirates entering the in season portion of their practice schedule today in Greenville. Just over a week and a half to prepare for #13 NC State in game one. Most of the guys with noted injuries back out there Tuesday full go.

