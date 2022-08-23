Driver wanted after police pursuit through OBX

Driver wanted after police pursuit in Kill Devil Hills
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the driver who led them on a chase through the Outer Banks.

On Sunday around 10:30 a.m., a Kill Devil Hills police officer says they noticed a silver Mercedes Benz with stolen or fake tags near the area of Landing Drive.

The officer tried to stop the driver around Colington Road, but they refused to stop, initiating a police pursuit. During the chase, the Mercedes managed to avoid stop sticks twice.

Officers ended the pursuit near the Cotton Gin in Jarvisburg because of traffic conditions and the concern for the public’s safety.

Anyone with information concerning the driver of the Mercedes is encouraged to call the Kill Devil Hills Police Department at (252) 449-5337, the Dare Community Crime Line at (252) 473-3111 or visit the Crime Line tip line.

