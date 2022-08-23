DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th.

The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes.

Jacksonville Lowe's theft suspect (Jacksonville Public Safety)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

