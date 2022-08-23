DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect

Jacksonville Lowe's theft suspect
Jacksonville Lowe's theft suspect(Jacksonville Public Safety)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect.

The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th.

The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes.

Jacksonville Lowe's theft suspect
Jacksonville Lowe's theft suspect(Jacksonville Public Safety)

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 910-938-6414 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stray bullets hit cars and other apartments at a shooting near the Copper Beech Townhomes...
‘It’s supposed to be a safe place and it’s not’: Residents react to Greenville townhome complex shooting
Khamani Harris / Cailan Roberson
Names/charges released after Sunday shooting, car chase through Greenville
The monument was pushed down Sunday evening.
SBI investigating Confederate monument taken down by Enfield’s mayor
One man was wearing a Marine sweatshirt while the other has on a Chicago Cubs tee shirt.
Two Marines charged with tourist center vandalism in Havelock
Virginia Pollock & Justin Strader
Man charged with stealing 10 guns & jewelry; woman wanted for same crimes

Latest News

These two dogs were rescued along with a 29-year-old man Tuesday morning.
House fire in Morehead City
‘We give God all the praise’: Beaufort Co. emergency services director wakes up from coma
These two dogs were rescued along with a 29-year-old man Tuesday morning.
Morehead City firefighters rescue man, two dogs from burning home
Carnie Hedgepeth wakes up from coma and is surrounded by loved ones
‘We give God all the praise’: Beaufort Co. emergency services director wakes up from coma