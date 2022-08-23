Craven County intersection to close for improvements

Craven County intersection to be improved for safety
Craven County intersection to be improved for safety(AP Images)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An intersection in Craven County will be closed tonight and tomorrow morning as crews make changes to improve safety.

The median will be closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70 starting at 7:00 p.m. and finishing at 8:00 a.m.

The change will redirect drivers from Old Cherry Point Road or the service road to turn right onto U.S. 70.

Officials say the improvements will reduce the risk of crashes and traffic flow.

