Winterville Watermelon Festival returns this weekend

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The 37th annual Winterville Watermelon Festival kicks off this week.

The legendary festival is a four-day event that kicks off Thursday and features activities the whole family can enjoy. This includes live music, a parade, and amusement rides.

In addition, visitors can check out the flea market and commercial vendors set up through the festival grounds. Food vendors serve both watermelon treats and classic fair food such as funnel cakes, turkey legs, and corn dogs.

You can hear local and nationally known music acts throughout the event. For three consecutive evenings, beginning at 6 p.m., the festival will feature concerts nightly.

The Winterville Watermelon Festival will take place on the athletic fields in Winterville. For a full schedule of festival events, click here.

