WHO AM I? Deputies looking for man in stores thefts

Onslow County breaking and entering & theft suspect
Onslow County breaking and entering & theft suspect
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the breaking and enterings and thefts of two stores in Onslow County.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft happened on Aug. 4th at 3:11 a.m. at Simpson Brothers, 3790 Richlands Highway.

Deputies say the same suspect broke into Newbolds Deck and Storage later at 3:25 a.m., at 3710 Richlands Highway.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

