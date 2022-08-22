UPDATE: Two men and child arrested in Edgecombe County shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies say everyone involved in the case of a shooting has been arrested.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Johnquavius McKinney was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, carrying a concealed gun, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He was jailed on a $7,500 secured bond.

WITN is told that a child was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a handgun by a minor, simple possession of schedule VI substance, resisting, obstructing, and delaying. They were brought to the Pitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

Deputies say Rodrikus Dozier has been arrested after being wanted for felony fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, driving while license revoked, failure to heed to blue lights and siren, and resisting, obstructing, and delaying. He is jailed under a $20,000 secured bond.

Deputies say they responded to an address in Tarboro to help police there with a shooting last Thursday. A vehicle that could have been the suspects’ passed a deputy on N. Main Street near the town hall and he tried to stop them. Deputies chased the vehicle in Princeville and the chase ended on Tolbert Place.

WITN is told that K-9s helped deputies find a stolen Glock 9mm handgun in the area where the suspects ran and the gun came back as stolen from Greenville.

