Men wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Havelock, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for two suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts at the Havelock Tourist Event Center (TEC).

Surveillance video released by the Havelock Police Department shows two white men arriving at the TEC at 2:52 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators say both men walked around the planes and the helicopter on display at the center. One of the suspects climbs onto the RF-4B Phantom II and takes pictures. Later, the video shows both men walking to the HH-46E helicopter and trying to spin the helicopter blades. Windows were broken on the helicopter and police say both suspects climbed into the aircraft.

Police estimate the damage to the helicopter at $1,000.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212. If you wish to remain anonymous you can also send an email by clicking here.

