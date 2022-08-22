Students return to ECU classrooms Monday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students return to East Carolina University for the Fall 2022 semester.

Today is the first day of classes for many Pirates.

The university will also not enforce COVID-19 guidelines for the fall semester.

ECU Executive Director of Student Health Lankia Wright says there will be a space available for students to isolate if they catch the virus. However, if a student contracts monkeypox, they’ll be asked to go home.

“Isolation for monkeypox is over a very long period of time,” Wright said. “It can be four to six weeks. We do encourage anyone, if they’re diagnosed with monkeypox, to go home.”

ECU discontinued its COVID-19 dashboard at the end of the spring semester and will continue to monitor local conditions.

