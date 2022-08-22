Section of Jacksonville roadway closed for construction

By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A small section of a roadway in Jacksonville is closing for a few days this week for construction.

The area is located near the AMC Kalli movie theatre on Northwest Circle.

Officials say the roadway will be closed from 7:00 a.m. Monday to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday as crews propose water line installation, water line relocation, and stormwater pipe installation.

A detour will direct traffic away from the circle near the intersection of Kalli Drive and Northwest Circle.

The area will close again starting at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday through 6:00 p.m. Friday.

