RDU announces new nonstop flights to the Bahamas

Freeport, Grand Bahama Island
Freeport, Grand Bahama Island(PRNewswire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RDU AIRPORT, N.C. (WITN) - People traveling through Raleigh-Durham International Airport will soon have a new available destination.

RDU says nonstop flights from the airport to the Bahamas will launch this November when Bahamasair begins service to Freeport, Grand Bahama, with connections to Nassau.

The Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority says Bahamasair will become RDU’s 14th airline and Freeport will be its 7th international destination.

“We are excited about offering travelers nonstop service on Bahamasair to one of their favorite Caribbean destinations,” Michael Landguth, President and CEO of the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority said. “The direct flight is less than two hours and makes for a picture-perfect getaway.”

WITN is told Bahamasair will fly from RDU on Thursdays and Sundays on a 138-seat Boeing 737-700. The year-round service begins Nov. 17 and will operate out of Terminal 2.

Bahamasair is the national airline of the Bahamas and is owned by the country.

